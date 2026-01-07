OPP seek driver who fatally struck woman in Mississauga on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are searching for the driver of a vehicle who they say fatally struck a woman after she had fallen from a separate moving vehicle on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the vehicle hit the woman at about 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just past Dixie Road collectors.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the 32-year-old Scarborough woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver and the vehicle that struck this person may not even know what they struck,” Schmidt said in a video posted to X.

The vehicle that hit the woman is described as a white or light-coloured Toyota or Nissan and may have damage to the front driver’s side.

Mississauga OPP say they want to speak with the driver and are asking them, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact police.