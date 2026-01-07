Menu

Weather

Edmonton’s residential road clearing parking ban to begin Jan. 12

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 3:24 pm
1 min read
residential snow clearing View image in full screen
File photo of a grader blading a residential road in Edmonton on Jan. 13, 2022. Global News
After the biggest snowfall in recent memory, the City of Edmonton will soon begin dealing with the ruts and rough conditions on residential roads.

Mayor Andrew Knack announced the Phase 2 (residential roads) seasonal parking ban will start on Monday, Jan. 12 at 7 a.m.

It may last up to 14 days and each neighbourhood will be directly impacted for approximately 72 hours as crews clear roadways.

The city has fielded thousands of concerns about the state of roads in recent weeks.

More than 10,000 complaints were recorded by 311 between Dec. 1, 2025 and Jan. 5 — twice as many as the same time frame last year.

There were more than 3,000 notifications to do with snow and ice bylaws (compared with 2,200 in 2024-25), 3,900 to do with snow clearing (compared with 1,100) and nearly triple the windrow concerns: 1,300 this year, compared with 480 last year.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton residential streets still waiting for a plow'
Edmonton residential streets still waiting for a plow

A Phase 2 ban is declared when there are severe safety concerns or greater than 10 centimetres of snow pack.

During a Phase 2 ban, residential roads are not cleared to bare pavement, but rather bladed to a level snowpack of about five centimetres.

A Phase 2 ban can last up to 14 days. The ban only affects individual neighbourhoods for around 72 hours when they are scheduled for clearing.

A notice of the scheduling will occur at least 24 hours ahead of time, when yellow “no parking” signs are placed at main entrances to neighbourhoods.

Plows can make several passes, so the city said residents should not resume parking until work in an area is confirmed to be completed.

After crews have completed work in a neighbourhood, the ban will be lifted for that particular area and parking may resume even while the broader ban is in effect.

The city will share more details Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Heavy snowfall creating accessibility struggles in Edmonton'
Heavy snowfall creating accessibility struggles in Edmonton

— More to come…

