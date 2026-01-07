First Nations chiefs alarmed by feds’ lack of commitment to protecting source water

Send this page to someone via email

Some First Nations chiefs say Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty’s recent refusal to commit to source water protections in a promised clean water bill shows the government is sidelining the health of Indigenous communities in its push to build up the economy.

Two provinces — Alberta and Ontario — objected to clean water legislation introduced by former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government that failed to pass before Parliament was prorogued last year. Gull-Masty said last summer she was committed to reintroducing the bill.

The minister vowed at the time the legislation would affirm First Nations’ human right to clean drinking water. She did not explain how that might work after the passage of legislation in June that speeds up the approval timeline for major infrastructure projects and gives cabinet the ability to sidestep some environmental laws.

In a followup interview with The Canadian Press earlier in December, Gull-Masty would not commit to including the same source water protections in the new bill. She also wouldn’t say if she is pushing for those protections around the cabinet table.

Story continues below advertisement

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko said Indigenous communities worked hard with the previous government on the legislation — in part to obtain clear rules on protecting fresh water sources.

“The bill as amended wasn’t strong. It left a lot to the regulations and the minister’s decisions in the future, but at least it acknowledged upstream impacts (from development),” said Jacko, who represents a community in Alberta.

“Until our inherent rights are recognized within the legislation frameworks, our communities are being put at risk … It’s a struggle every day for the people living off the land.”

0:38 Mark Carney says First Nations clean water legislation coming next spring

Conservative MP Billy Morin, who serves as his party’s critic for Indigenous services, said the federal government continues to break its promises to First Nations on access to clean drinking water.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said the minister is indicating the legislation will offer less of what First Nations have called for, and claimed the new bill will introduce “meaningless bureaucracy” without setting benchmarks to measure progress.

Story continues below advertisement

Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige helped to negotiate the defunct water legislation.

Debassige, who represents 39 chiefs in Ontario, said that if Ottawa leaves source water protections out of the new bill, it will be capitulating to Ontario and Alberta and ignoring Indigenous rights.

“When source water protection was included in the bill, that was very important (and) a huge win,” she said.

“I’ve always told people you can’t give up the protection of water for money because you can’t drink money, and money alone will not nourish you long enough to stay alive.”

Debassige said consultations on the new bill are also lacking and she has met with Gull-Masty for only about 15 minutes to discuss the legislation. She said she is not aware of other chiefs meeting with Gull-Masty to talk about the legislation.

“I do know Minister Gull-Masty said she wanted to strengthen the bill, but removing source water protection from the bill is not making it stronger,” she said.

“Perhaps it’s time again for First Nations to take further legal actions against Canada for their protections.”

Alberta, which has long sought a way to get its bitumen to Asian markets, recently signed an agreement with Ottawa clearing a path for a possible pipeline to the B.C. coast. Ontario, meanwhile, is seeking to develop the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.

Story continues below advertisement

Both provinces have passed legislation that allows for faster development of major projects, similar to the federal bill passed in June.

First Nations leaders objected to all three pieces of legislation and accused the federal and provincial governments of trampling over their rights to consultation and threatening the environment.

Debassige said she fears the new water legislation will be passed in a similar manner, without proper consultation with chiefs and community members.

“When we talk about source water protection, we’re also talking about the protection of the Great Lakes because many of our nations, especially within the Anishinabek Nation, their source of water is Lake Huron or Lake Superior,” she said.

“It’s like (the federal government) is just playing to the media that First Nations are important, but they haven’t actually fundamentally demonstrated that.”

Jacko agreed, saying it feels as though they “don’t care about us as people.”