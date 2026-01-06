Graffiti vandalism adds to mounting costs for Okanagan charity

Send this page to someone via email

Kurt Evans and the dozens of other volunteers who run the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop are reeling after the latest incident of vandalism at the charity.

“It’s very disheartening to see this,” said Evans, the vice-president of the board for the thrift shop.

According to Evans, someone climbed onto the roof the of the building last Friday night and tagged it with graffiti.

As a result, the non-profit, which helps fund local health care delivery, is now facing a costly cleanup.

“This graffiti that has now happened, it’ll probably cost us at least $1,000 or more,” Evans told Global News.

The graffiti incident is just the latest in a series of problems impacting the charity, including thefts of donated items left at the store’s back door.

Recent security images show the suspects in action but the thefts have been occurring regularly for more than a year.

“Dealing with this kind of theft, that takes money out of the store’s pockets, that allows us to put that towards medical programs that we’re involved in,” he said.

Evans said the offenders have now also started breaking into the store’s garbage containers.

“The issue with the break-ins to the commercial garbage cans becomes a problem financially for us,” Evans said. “When something needs to get repaired, we foot the bill on that.”

The thrift store has been a longstanding fixture in the community, operating for more than a 115 years.

In that time, it has raised nearly $10 million to help support health care in the South Okanagan region.

“All the volunteers are so proud of what we do, and that’s why we’re here. You know, that’s why they work so hard,” said Shannon Toop, the board’s secretary and past president. “It’s to raise money for our community and our area and our hospital.”

While the graffiti was reported to RCMP, Evans is also asking for the public’s help by urging people not to drop off donations after hours to keep the area clear of any potential items to steal.

“Please do not drop off donations after 4 p.m.,” Evans said. “We’re all volunteers. We all put in thousands of hours a year, hundreds a month. So anything they can do to make it easier on us is appreciated.”

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop is currently working towards a major goal that will boost cancer care in the region.

It’s in the process of raising a million dollars for the oncology clinic at the Penticton Regional Hospital.