Calgary woman charged after tossing traffic cone off downtown apartment balcony

A 28-year-old Calgary woman has been arrested and charged after a video of a person tossing a traffic cone off the balcony of a downtown apartment building went viral on social media.

Police say on Monday Jan. 5, 2026, they received several complaints about the video which appeared to have been posted to social media around 5 p.m. in the afternoon.

Using information from social media, investigators were able to determine the video had been shot in an apartment building located in the 1100 block of 3 Street southeast, just north of the Calgary Stampede grounds.

Police were also able to recover the pylon, which weighed nearly 6 kg (13 pounds) from the sidewalk, outside the building.

Investigators determined the video had been shot two days earlier, on Saturday, Jan. 3, shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the 14th floor of the building.

View image in full screen Using information from social media investigators were able to determine the video was shot on a balcony on the fourteenth floor of this building in the 1100 block of 3 Street southeast in Calgary. Global News

A suspect, identified by police as a 28-year-old woman, was later arrested at a home on Calhoun Crescent in northeast Calgary.

She has been charged with one count of mischief, causing danger to life.

A similar case happened in Toronto in 2019, when a woman was charged after a video went viral of a chair being thrown over the balcony of a condo tower and onto an inner-city highway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Calgary Police Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin said that throwing an object off a highrise is “incredibly dangerous.”

“We are lucky nobody was seriously hurt or even killed. By laying these charges, we hope to show how seriously police take crimes that some people think are simply pranks.”

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.