Man arrested after throwing furniture from a Vancouver high-rise
A man is in custody after a bizarre incident in Vancouver’s West End that saw furniture flying from an apartment window.
Police were called to the high rise in the 1600-block of Haro Street on Saturday after getting reports the suspect was tossing items from the 19th floor.
No one was hurt but a parked car was damaged.
The 56-year-old man is facing mischief charges and police believe he was on drugs at the time.
