Crime
May 7, 2018 11:04 am

Man arrested after throwing furniture from a Vancouver high-rise

By Online News Producer  Global News

No one was injured but a parked car was damaged after a man threw furniture from an apartment building in downtown Vancouver Saturday.

A man is in custody after a bizarre incident in Vancouver’s West End that saw furniture flying from an apartment window.

Police were called to the high rise in the 1600-block of Haro Street on Saturday after getting reports the suspect was tossing items from the 19th floor.

No one was hurt but a parked car was damaged.

The 56-year-old man is facing mischief charges and police believe he was on drugs at the time.

