Crime

Sentencing hearing expected for ‘Chair Girl’ who threw chair off Toronto highrise balcony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2020 6:24 am
Updated February 7, 2020 6:28 am
Sentencing hearing for ‘chair girl’ adjourned before it got started
WATCH ABOVE: Marcella Zoia denies that she posted the infamous video of her throwing the chair to social media, but the Crown says she did. Catherine McDonald has more.

TORONTO – The sentencing hearing for a young woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto highrise balcony is scheduled to take place today.

Marcella Zoia, 20, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November in an act that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The chair crashed down 45 storeys near a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Sentencing hearing for ‘Chair Girl’ delayed to February

Zoia took issue with the Crown’s pre-sentence report last month that said she posted the video to social media, which delayed her sentencing hearing and upset the judge.

The Crown says it wants to prove Zoia posted the video to social media as the prosecution seeks a six-month jail sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would mean Zoia would not spend time behind bars.

Toronto ‘Chair Girl’ makes court appearance for sentencing hearing
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Marcella ZoiaChair GirlChair Girl Courtchair tosserchair off balconychair girl TorontoMarcella Zoia sentencingchair girl condo
