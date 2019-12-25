Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Chair Girl’ gone in re-released version of Drake’s music video for ‘War’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2019 11:53 am
Updated December 25, 2019 11:57 am
Woman accused of tossing chair off balcony pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence
WATCH: (From November 2019) Woman accused of tossing chair off balcony pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence

There’s a new version of Drake’s latest music video, this time without a cameo by a 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto.

READ MORE: Drake drops new single, ‘War,’ featuring Toronto’s ‘Chair Girl’ in video

The Canadian artist announced the change on Instagram, reposting a message from the video’s director that says “certain people we don’t condone.”

Screenshot of Drake’s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Drake’s Instagram story.

The original music video for the song “War” featured a shot including Marcella Zoia, who became known as “chair girl” after she was filmed tossing a chair from a 45th-floor balcony, narrowly missing a highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in court last month.

READ MORE: The best and worst holiday songs of 2019

She has yet to be sentenced, but prosecutors are seeking six months in prison.

Drake first acknowledged that Zoia was in the video on Christmas Eve, writing that he doesn’t pick extras.

Screenshot of Drake’s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Drake’s Instagram story.
Lawyer for woman filmed tossing chair over highrise balcony says she’s learned her lesson
Lawyer for woman filmed tossing chair over highrise balcony says she’s learned her lesson
© 2019 The Canadian Press
DrakeMarcella ZoiaChair Girlchair girl drake videodrake 2019 christmas albumdrake music video 2019drake removes chair girl from war videodrake war video
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.