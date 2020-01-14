Sentencing hearing begins for ‘Chair Girl’ who pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life

Send this page to someone via email

The sentencing hearing begins for a woman, known as “Chair Girl,” who pleaded guilty to a mischief charge after being caught on video tossing a patio chair off a downtown Toronto highrise balcony last February.

Marcella Zoia, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November.

Zoia admitted to being the person seen throwing a chair off a condominium towards the Gardiner Expressway in a viral video that emerged on Feb. 11, 2019.

Toronto police said the incident took place on Feb. 9. Zoia turned herself in to investigators a few days later on Feb. 13.

An agreed statement of facts presented in court in November outlined that Zoia had thrown the chair from a 45th-floor balcony, narrowly missing a busy highway.

The statement noted that no one was injured but said surveillance footage from the condo building showed there were several people walking through the area at the time of the incident, including a woman with a child in a stroller.

Prosecutors said they are seeking a six-month jail sentence, while her lawyer, Gregory Leslie, is seeking a suspended sentence in which Zoia would be under probation and face other conditions set by the judge.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall courthouse.

— With files from Jessica Patton and the Canadian Press