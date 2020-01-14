Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing begins for ‘Chair Girl’ who pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 7:32 am
Updated January 14, 2020 8:10 am
Woman accused of tossing chair off balcony pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence
WATCH: Marcella Zoia, the woman accused of tossing a chair off a highrise balcony, pleads guilty, seeks a suspended sentence. (Nov. 15, 2019)

The sentencing hearing begins for a woman, known as “Chair Girl,” who pleaded guilty to a mischief charge after being caught on video tossing a patio chair off a downtown Toronto highrise balcony last February.

Marcella Zoia, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in November.

Zoia admitted to being the person seen throwing a chair off a condominium towards the Gardiner Expressway in a viral video that emerged on Feb. 11, 2019.

Toronto police said the incident took place on Feb. 9. Zoia turned herself in to investigators a few days later on Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Woman accused of tossing chair off Toronto highrise balcony pleads guilty

An agreed statement of facts presented in court in November outlined that Zoia had thrown the chair from a 45th-floor balcony, narrowly missing a busy highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement noted that no one was injured but said surveillance footage from the condo building showed there were several people walking through the area at the time of the incident, including a woman with a child in a stroller.

Prosecutors said they are seeking a six-month jail sentence, while her lawyer, Gregory Leslie, is seeking a suspended sentence in which Zoia would be under probation and face other conditions set by the judge.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall courthouse.

— With files from Jessica Patton and the Canadian Press

