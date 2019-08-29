Woman who went viral for tossing chair off balcony has defence lawyer appear in court on her behalf
Marcella Zoia, whose video went viral last February after she was seen throwing a patio chair off of a high-rise condo balcony downtown onto a busy Gardiner Expressway, had her lawyer appear on her behalf on Thursday for her pre-trial. Zoia’s defence lawyer, Gregory Leslie, who spoke with media outside of Old City Hall court says that she could not appear in court today due a scheduling conflict for a modelling gig with a Miami hotel. Priya Sam reports.