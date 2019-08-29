Case of woman accused of tossing chair from highrise balcony put over to October

TORONTO – The case of a young woman accused of throwing a chair from a highrise building in Toronto has been put over to October.

Marcella Zoia is charged with one count each of mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance.

Police said the incident occurred in February when a woman allegedly threw a chair and other items from a balcony high up in a condo that faces a major highway.

Video of what happened was circulated widely online and police asked for the public’s help to identify the woman.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The case is next up in court on Oct. 22.

