Crime

Edmonton police charge 9 more men in motorcycle gang organized crime case

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 2:59 pm
3 min read
One Order Motorcycle Club and a Hells Angels vests on display at an Edmonton Police Service news conference on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. View image in full screen
One Order Motorcycle Club and a Hells Angels vests on display at an Edmonton Police Service news conference on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Global News
Charges have been laid against nine more men in a lengthy investigation into an organized crime group that was setting up in Edmonton, after already being established out east.

In October 2024, the Edmonton Police Service, with help from other policing agencies, launched an investigation into the One Order Motorcycle Club establishing roots in the city and the case involved hundreds of officers.

The One Order chapter setting up in Edmonton was identified as a one-per cent outlaw group with ties to violence and is closely aligned with the Hells Angels, police said.

The term ‘one-per cent motorcycle club” is commonly used to describe outlaw motorcycle clubs such as the Hells Angels.

It’s derived from the idea that 99 per cent of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, and the outliers have a mentality that they do not conform/follow the rules or laws of society, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton police drug and gang enforcement section led the investigation that stretched across the Edmonton region and into B.C., with support from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and RCMP.

In November, police said the motorcycle gang’s activities had been disrupted and charges laid.

Click to play video: 'Police stop new organized crime motorcycle gang from setting up chapter in Edmonton'
Police stop new organized crime motorcycle gang from setting up chapter in Edmonton

Now, two months later, more men are facing charges in relation to the extensive organized crime investigation.

  1. Michael Hanson, 45 of Alberta Beach, possession of stolen property over $5,000
  2. Randolph Kostyshen, 34 of Edmonton, conspiracy to commit assault, commission of an indictable offence in a criminal organization (x2), participation in activities of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit extortion
  3. Lee Lepoidvin, 54 of Edmonton, conspiracy to commit assault, commission of an indictable offence in a criminal organization, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (x2)
  4. Frederick Mansell, 56 of Edmonton, conspiracy to commit extortion, participation in activities of a criminal organization, commission of an indicatable offence in a criminal organization
  5. Richard Pangburn, 37 of Edmonton, conspiracy to commit assault, commission of an indicatable offence in a criminal organization, instructing a criminal organization
  6. Lance Rodgirs, 50 of Edmonton, conspiracy to commit assault, traffic prohibited ammunition, sale of body armour, commission of an indictable offence in a criminal organization
  7. Robert Walsh, 48 of Ardrossan, conspiracy to commit extortion, commission of an indictable offence in a criminal organization, participation in activities of a criminal organization, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000
  8. Brady Wilhelm, 35 of Sherwood Park, production of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, process illegal tobacco product for the purpose of sale
  9. Hasan Zawadi, 39 of St. Albert, conspiracy to commit extortion, possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, commission of an indictable offence in a criminal organization, participation in activities of a criminal organization
Police said the investigation is part of its guns and gangs strategy to address firearm and gang violence in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said the probe considers the unique factors driving serious crime in the city, identifying key focus areas that require increased and sustained effort to reduce victimization and improve community safety.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police make arrest in Canada-wide organized property theft ring'
Edmonton police make arrest in Canada-wide organized property theft ring

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

