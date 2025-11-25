Organized crime motorcycle gang busted while trying to set up in Edmonton: Police

Send this page to someone via email

An organized crime group that was setting up in Edmonton, after already being established out east, has been disrupted and charges have been laid following a year-long investigation involving several policing agencies.

The Edmonton Police Service said it began an investigation last October into the One Order Motorcycle Club establishing roots in the city and the case involved hundreds of officers.

“They are well-established in Eastern Canada. They have chapters in Peel, Toronto, (elsewhere in) Ontario and in Halifax,” said Staff Sgt. Marco Antonio, head of the EPS drug and gang enforcement unit, at a news conference showing off some of the seized goods on Tuesday.

“They were starting to move here, they were in the process of starting to set up. I think they were in the initial phases when this investigation began.”

The One Order chapter setting up in Edmonton was identified as a one-per cent outlaw group with ties to violence and is closely aligned with the Hells Angels, police said.

The term ‘one-per cent motorcycle club” is commonly used to describe outlaw motorcycle clubs such as the Hells Angels.

It’s derived from the idea that 99 per cent of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, and the outliers have a mentality that they do not conform/follow the rules or laws of society, police said.

“We assessed that the presence of this club in Edmonton would pose a threat to our city,” said EPS organized crime branch Insp. Darrin Gordon.

"We assessed that the presence of this club in Edmonton would pose a threat to our city," said EPS organized crime branch Insp. Darrin Gordon.

"These are criminal organizations that are associated with trafficking and firearms and in drugs, to the detriment of the safety of our communities."

View image in full screen A One Order Motorcycle Club vest on display at an Edmonton Police Service news conference onTuesday, November 25, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

The EPS police drug and gang enforcement section led the investigation that stretched across the Edmonton region and into B.C., with support from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and RCMP.

“Crime today is not confined by borders, jurisdictions, or sectors. It moves quickly, adapts rapidly, and exploits every gap it can find,” said RCMP Chief Supt. Allan Lai.

The 11-month investigation uncovered criminal activity that included firearms trafficking, conspiracy to traffic firearms, commit extortion, robbery, assaults, and organized crime involvement by the One Order MC and its members.

View image in full screen Guns, which were seized during an investigation into the One Order Motorcycle Club setting up a chapter in Edmonton, on display on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Global News

On Sept. 23, police said 200 officers from EPS, RCMP and ALERT descended upon 40 locations in Alberta and B.C. to carry out a “very complex arrest operation.”

Simultaneous arrests took place in several places that morning, including Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, Edmonton, Alberta Beach and Kelowna.

“Which ultimately resulted in 19 individuals being arrested, including one full-patch member of the Hells Angels and numerous search warrants being executed,” Gordon said.

Police seized 19 firearms, numerous prohibited weapons and replica firearms, more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition, a pair of bulletproof vests, over 240,000 contraband cigarettes and over 9,000 contraband cigars, $118,000 in cash, and a steroid manufacturing and pill-pressing operation with more than 82,000 pills in Sherwood Park.

The street value of the seized steroids alone was worth, conservatively, about a million dollars.

“Our focus is fentanyl and the synthetic opioids, but we do come across (steroids) from time to time,” Antonio said, adding it was an extensive operation and at the news conference only a fraction of the seized items were put on display.

During the raids in September, police said there were coordinated arrests of One Order MC members and their associates, including a full-patched Hells Angels member and an identified firearm supplier.

Police said the investigation provided substantial evidence of One Order MC’s status as an organized crime group, shut down the Edmonton chapter, and disrupted a firearms trafficking operation.

“Dismantling this organized crime group at a local level will have an impact on similar groups across the country,” said Gordon.

"Dismantling this organized crime group at a local level will have an impact on similar groups across the country," said Gordon.

"Our investigators have been able to obtain evidence that will support identifying the One Order Motorcycle Club as being a criminal organization under Canadian law."

Police said more charges are expected as more evidence is processed and analyzed, but so far the seven accused and their charges are:

Andrew Hylton, 58, of Edmonton: conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking (x3), participation in activities of a criminal organization, commission of an offence for criminal organization (x4), recruitment of members by a criminal organization, firearms trafficking (x2), possession of a firearm for trafficking, instructing commission of firearms trafficking for criminal organizations (x2)

Brady Wilhelm, 35, of Sherwood Park: possession of a firearm for trafficking (x7), conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, firearms trafficking

Robert Walsh, 47, of Ardrossan: possession of a firearm for trafficking (x2), conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking (x2), participation in activities of a criminal organization, commission of an offence for criminal organization (x3), firearms trafficking (x3)

Shiane Runcie, 36, of Edmonton: conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking (x3), participation in activities of a criminal organization, commission of an offence for criminal organization (x3), firearms trafficking

Marc Kennedy, 28, of Edmonton: conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking (x3), commission of an offence for criminal organization (x3), firearms trafficking

Kevin Moffatt, 34, of Edmonton: conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, participation in activities of a criminal organization, commission of an offence for criminal organization, firearms trafficking

Michael Hanson, 45, of Alberta Beach: conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking (x2), commission of an offence for criminal organization (x2), participation in activities of a criminal organization

Eighteen other people were arrested on Sept. 23, including a full-patched Hells Angels member. Police said another person turned himself in the following day.

View image in full screen Cash seized during an investigation into the One Order Motorcycle Club setting up a chapter in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

Additional charges are anticipated against 10 other people, police said.

“The drug production charge has yet to be laid. There will be more criminal organization charges that will likely come. And some firearms possession as well from a couple of guns that we recovered,” Antonio said.

He said it’s not yet known if any of the guns were stolen.

“A lot of them had defaced serial numbers, so there was forensic work that needed to be done and also tracing to determine where they originated from.”

View image in full screen Illegal cigarettes seized during an investigation into the One Order Motorcycle Club setting up a chapter in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police said the intel it has gathered will be shared to other police across Canada investigating One Order MC and firearms trafficking.

“Keeping drugs, guns and organized crime out of our community is a priority for all us,” Gordon said.