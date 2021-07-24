Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 24 2021 9:43pm
01:41

Brawl between Alberta biker gangs forces hospital lockdown in Cranbrook, B.C.

Five people were hospitalized with stab wounds Friday night after what RCMP described as a brawl between rival outlaw motorcycle gangs from Alberta in Cranbrook. Kristen Robinson reports.

