Crime

Ontario senior accused of triple shooting murder-suicide in Cornwall: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 10:41 am
1 min read
In this file photo Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
In this file photo Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Police say a weekend triple shooting in Cornwall, Ont., was a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by an 81-year-old man against his ex-partner and another man.

Both men died and the 80-year-old woman continues to be treated for serious injuries.

Cornwall police Chief Shawna Spowart said the case of intimate partner violence was a “deeply tragic situation”.

Police in the eastern Ontario border city say they were called to the shooter’s home just after 2 p.m. on Saturday where they found three injured people.

They say the man shot the woman and her 83-year-old friend before turning the gun on himself.

Police say a gun was recovered but offered no other details about the weapon.

Trending Now

They say no further information will be released and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline. The Assaulted Women’s Helpline offers 24/7 support to women in Ontario who have experienced any form of abuse at 1-866-863-0511.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

