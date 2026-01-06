SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors waive centre Mo Bamba after two-game stint

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 10:17 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have waived centre Mo Bamba.

The seven-footer appeared in two games after signing as a free agent Dec. 29.

Bamba did not score in his brief stint with the club.

Toronto brought him in as front-court depth while starter Jakob Poeltl continued to rehabilitate a lower-back injury.

The 27-year-old was the sixth overall pick by Orlando in the 2018 NBA draft.

Bamba has averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over seven N-B-A seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026

© 2026 The Canadian Press

