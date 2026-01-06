Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

Some school buses cancelled in GTA as region braces for freezing rain

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Schools may be open but those who ride the bus in some regions of the Greater Toronto Area may have faced some difficulty as freezing rain in the forecast has cancelled transportation.

The cancellations impact schools in York Region, Durham District and Halton District, and some schools in Peel Region.

A yellow freezing rain warning is in place for various parts of southern Ontario, stretching from London to Belleville, according to Environment Canada.

The agency says several hours of freezing rain are expected, with one to five millimetres of ice buildup possible.

The rain is expected to begin at about midday and end early Tuesday evening.

The precipitation is expected to start as “patchy” freezing drizzle before turning to freezing rain, which could be mixed with snow or ice pellets at times.

Residents are warned to be aware of potentially slippery roads and walkways and that local utility outages are possible.

Some school boards that still have buses running are warning that delays and future cancellations are possible.

