Some school buses cancelled in GTA as region braces for freezing rain

Schools may be open but those who ride the bus in some regions of the Greater Toronto Area may have faced some difficulty as freezing rain in the forecast has cancelled transportation.
The cancellations impact schools in York Region, Durham District and Halton District, and some schools in Peel Region.
A yellow freezing rain warning is in place for various parts of southern Ontario, stretching from London to Belleville, according to Environment Canada.
The agency says several hours of freezing rain are expected, with one to five millimetres of ice buildup possible.
The rain is expected to begin at about midday and end early Tuesday evening.
The precipitation is expected to start as “patchy” freezing drizzle before turning to freezing rain, which could be mixed with snow or ice pellets at times.
Residents are warned to be aware of potentially slippery roads and walkways and that local utility outages are possible.
Some school boards that still have buses running are warning that delays and future cancellations are possible.
