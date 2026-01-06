Murray-Boyles making most of Poeltl’s absence

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Collin Murray-Boyles has developed a simple philosophy in his rookie NBA season: work hard.

Murray-Boyles had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in an impactful performance for the Raptors as Toronto topped the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 on Monday. He also had three steals and two blocks, leading the Raptors with a plus-24 defensive rating.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not going hard enough, so I try to be as tired as possible,” said Murray-Boyles with a laugh.

Murray-Boyles started at centre in place of Jakob Poeltl, who remains out with a sore lower back. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed pre-game that Poeltl had been cleared for contact, however.

Whether it’s steals or blocks, Murray-Boyles also has a simple philosophy on how to disrupt opposing teams.

“It’s mostly just not having your hands by your side, like, that helps a lot with it,” he said. “Just being active, having your hands up makes your life way easier.”

The six-foot-seven forward was selected ninth overall by Toronto in last summer’s NBA Draft. Murray-Boyles played power forward for the South Carolina Gamecocks but, on the undersized Raptors, has been pressed into service at centre with Poeltl unavailable.

The 20-year-old was averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists in 18.8 minutes per game heading into Monday’s win over Atlanta. He’s played at least 24:45 in each of his last five games, however, as he earns Rajakovic’s trust.

“A common mistake is when a player comes in, you already have an idea of what he has to be. Sometimes we as coaches just try to box them in,” said Rajakovic. “We’re constantly learning about Collin, what he can do, how he’s learning, how he is picking up on things. It’s really impressive, his development.

“The opportunity he’s taking on right now, he’s doing impressive things for us.”

Murray-Boyles has found a kindred spirit in Scottie Barnes, with the pair an effective duo on defence.

“We’re both around the same size, we’re both physical, we both guard really well, we can move our feet, we can guard the best of them,” said Barnes, who is an inch taller than Murray-Boyles but noted that he’s about 20 pounds lighter than the rookie.

“When we’re out there on the floor, we see a screen come together, we do a great job of when we want to switch. Depends on the scout, the game plan, what we want to do, it works.”

Murray-Boyles said that, for his part, he’s drawing inspiration from Barnes who won the NBA rookie of the year award in 2022.

“He brings energy. He’s probably, I think, the best defensive player based off of just his versatility and his effort,” said Murray-Boyles. “Just watching that, especially as a young guy, kind of similar size, obviously, seeing what he does, it just makes me want to imitate that and just be the best I can be.”

The Raptors (22-15) take their two-game win streak to Charlotte on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.