Murray-Boyles impresses as Raptors top Hawks

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Centre Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points in a breakout performance in his rookie season as the Toronto Raptors topped the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 on Monday.

Murray-Boyles also had seven rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (22-15) in place of injured starter Jakob Poeltl.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Raptors beat the Hawks for the second game in a row.

Brandon Ingram had 19 points and nine rebounds as seven Toronto players reached double digits in scoring.

Poeltl (lower back) remained out, although Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed pre-game that the starting centre had been cleared for contact.

Story continues below advertisement

Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu both had double-doubles for Atlanta (17-21). Johnson had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Okongwu scored 17 and pulled down 12 boards.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Hawks’ lineup, after missing the second game of a back-to-back, scoring nine in 20 minutes off the bench.

Star guard Trae Young missed another Atlanta game as he recovers from a right quadriceps contusion.

TAKEAWAYS

Hawks: Although both teams struggled with their three-point shooting, Atlanta had a poor shooting night in general. The Hawks went 35-for-89 (39.3 per cent) on field-goal attempts, including 12-for-34 from beyond the arc.

Raptors: What could have been a blowout for Toronto — which led by as many as 16 points — wound up being closer with 15 Raptors turnovers leading to 23 points. Murray-Boyles was a bright spot, however, playing strong defence and showing a deft scoring touch.

KEY MOMENT

Barnes’s floater with 1:48 left in the first quarter opened up a 15-point lead for Toronto, but the Hawks went on a 10-0 run to reel the hosts back in by the end of the period. That was as close as Atlanta would get in the game.

KEY STAT

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors outscored the Hawks 64-44 in the paint as Toronto went 47-for-90 (52.2 per cent) on field-goal attempts.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.