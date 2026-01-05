B.C. maintains status quo on public sector workers going back to office full-time

Send this page to someone via email

Monday was the first day in Ontario that public sector workers must return to the office five days a week, prompting questions in B.C. about remote work options for civil servants.

“We’re seeing a revitalization of rural communities where people can live and work for lower cost of living,” Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, told Global News.

"That means they're able to work for the provincial government where otherwise they wouldn't be able to."

The BC NDP government has not announced any plans to mandate civil servants back to work five days a week, but the Opposition says it’s time.

“Time to get back to the workplace, back to collaboration, back to that team atmosphere that really does drive innovation and problem solving,” said B.C. Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar.

“When you have large centres like Victoria or Kamloops, Prince George, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey where there’s a lot of government buildings sitting there and the usual pace and workflow sitting empty — there comes a time when you’re seeing this across the country, not just in government, but in other workplaces as well, recognizing it’s time to get back to the workplace.”

Alberta announced all public sector workers in that province must return to the office full-time starting in February.

B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey, whose portfolio includes the public service, did not make herself available for an interview on Monday.

Her ministry confirmed to Global News the government is on board with maintaining the status quo.