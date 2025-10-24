Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Canada

Alberta government ending hybrid work policy for public servants

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
woman with a grey sweater and a bun sitting at a desk at her house working on the computer View image in full screen
Woman working on computer in her home. File/Getty
Alberta’s government is ending its hybrid work policy, mandating all provincial employees return to the office full-time starting early next year.

A statement issued by Alberta’s deputy ministers’ council says the policy stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed some employees to work from home two days a week.

The council says the decision is in response to “changing circumstances” and follows Ontario’s decision to end their own hybrid work policy earlier this year.

It says some 12,600 employees, or roughly 44 per cent of all Alberta provincial employees, had hybrid work arrangements as of this past summer.

Public servants will be required to work in office full time starting in February.

The statement says the province is still committed to being a flexible work environment.

“The (Alberta Public Service) remains committed to flexibility through other policies which employees can still access based on operational needs, such as hours of work averaging arrangements, flexible hours arrangements and modified work schedules,” it says.

“Medical accommodations will continue to be considered under the duty to accommodate policy.”

