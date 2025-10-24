Alberta government ending hybrid work policy for public servants

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is ending its hybrid work policy, mandating all provincial employees return to the office full-time starting early next year.

A statement issued by Alberta’s deputy ministers’ council says the policy stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed some employees to work from home two days a week.

The council says the decision is in response to “changing circumstances” and follows Ontario’s decision to end their own hybrid work policy earlier this year.

It says some 12,600 employees, or roughly 44 per cent of all Alberta provincial employees, had hybrid work arrangements as of this past summer.

Public servants will be required to work in office full time starting in February.

The statement says the province is still committed to being a flexible work environment.

“The (Alberta Public Service) remains committed to flexibility through other policies which employees can still access based on operational needs, such as hours of work averaging arrangements, flexible hours arrangements and modified work schedules,” it says.

“Medical accommodations will continue to be considered under the duty to accommodate policy.”