Yaletown stabbing suspect pleads guilty to all charges

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect accused in connection with a string of random stabbings in Yaletown last fall has pleaded guilty.

Tamara Jean Hamelin, 35, was charged with two counts of assault and four counts of assault with a weapon in the Oct. 10, 2025, incident.

On Dec. 16, Hamelin entered guilty pleas to all six charges, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) confirmed.

Vancouver police said the stranger assaults occurred along the seawall near David Lam Park, where the suspect was captured on surveillance video just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct.10.

Three stabbing victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two days later, police said four more alleged victims came forward, including one who was stabbed, another who was physically assaulted, and two others who authorities said were not physically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamelin, who had no criminal history in B.C. or Alberta, was arrested on Oct. 13 at a Downtown Eastside rooming house.

1:41 More charges laid in Yaletown assaults

Police said they have had previous interactions with Hamelin but declined to comment on a potential motive or whether mental health may have been involved.

Hamelin remains in custody awaiting a sentencing hearing.

The BCPS said a Gladue report has been ordered to assist the court with sentencing.

Gladue principles are the result of a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that determined judges must take Canada’s colonial past into account when sentencing Indigenous offenders.