Crime

Yaletown stabbing suspect pleads guilty to all charges

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 5:55 pm
1 min read
A suspect in a series of stabbings in Yaletown is pictured in images released by Vancouver Police. The woman was later identified as Tamara Jean Hamelin. View image in full screen
A suspect in a series of stabbings in Yaletown is pictured in images released by Vancouver Police. The woman was later identified as Tamara Jean Hamelin. Vancouver Police
The suspect accused in connection with a string of random stabbings in Yaletown last fall has pleaded guilty.

Tamara Jean Hamelin, 35, was charged with two counts of assault and four counts of assault with a weapon in the Oct. 10, 2025, incident.

On Dec. 16, Hamelin entered guilty pleas to all six charges, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) confirmed.

Vancouver police said the stranger assaults occurred along the seawall near David Lam Park, where the suspect was captured on surveillance video just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct.10.

Three stabbing victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, police said four more alleged victims came forward, including one who was stabbed, another who was physically assaulted, and two others who authorities said were not physically injured.

Hamelin, who had no criminal history in B.C. or Alberta, was arrested on Oct. 13 at a Downtown Eastside rooming house.

More charges laid in Yaletown assaults
Police said they have had previous interactions with Hamelin but declined to comment on a potential motive or whether mental health may have been involved.

Hamelin remains in custody awaiting a sentencing hearing.

The BCPS said a Gladue report has been ordered to assist the court with sentencing.

Gladue principles are the result of a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that determined judges must take Canada’s colonial past into account when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

