Suspect in random Yaletown stabbings named and charged

The suspect responsible for a string of stabbings in Yaletown last week has now been charged.

Tamara Jean Hamelin, 35, has been charged with one count of assault in connection with Friday’s Yaletown stabbings.

Vancouver police told Global News that more charges are likely.

Hamelin had a bail hearing at 5 p.m., but she was remanded in custody.

Police said in an update on Monday that they arrested a 35-year-old suspect in the Downtown Eastside at around 4:20 p.m.

Images were published over the weekend of a woman they believed to be responsible for the stabbings.

Police said they received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, reporting that multiple people had been injured in random stabbings along the seawall near David Lam Park.

Three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police responded.

On Sunday, police said four additional victims had come forward, including another stabbing victim, a person who alleges they were physically assaulted, and two others who authorities say were not physically injured.

— With files from Sean Previl, Global News