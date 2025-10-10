Multiple people stabbed in attack along Yaletown seawall

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect after multiple people were stabbed along the Yaletown seawall on Friday morning.

Initial evidence suggests the attacks were random and unprovoked, police stated in a release.

Police said they received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. of reports that multiple people had been injured along the seawall near David Lam Park.

Three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the suspect fled before they arrived and has not yet been found.

The suspect is described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

She is between five feet three and five feet seven inches tall, and has a slim build and long, dark hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a large, oversized black leather jacket, tight dark pants and either a leopard-print shirt or scarf, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“We understand the concern this incident may cause for people in the area, particularly those who frequent the seawall,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement. “Public safety is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest the suspect as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant video footage, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-7048.