Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple people stabbed in attack along Yaletown seawall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '3 people stabbed along Yaletown seawall'
3 people stabbed along Yaletown seawall
Three people were stabbed in what appears to be a random attack along the Yaletown seawall on Friday morning. The suspect is at large.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect after multiple people were stabbed along the Yaletown seawall on Friday morning.

Initial evidence suggests the attacks were random and unprovoked, police stated in a release.

Police said they received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. of reports that multiple people had been injured along the seawall near David Lam Park.

Three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the suspect fled before they arrived and has not yet been found.

The suspect is described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

She is between five feet three and five feet seven inches tall, and has a slim build and long, dark hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing a large, oversized black leather jacket, tight dark pants and either a leopard-print shirt or scarf, police added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We understand the concern this incident may cause for people in the area, particularly those who frequent the seawall,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement. “Public safety is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest the suspect as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant video footage, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-7048.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices