Quinn Farm patriarch Elwood Quinn dies at 78

Send this page to someone via email

The father of the popular Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, west of Montreal, has died. He was 78.

Quinn’s family confirmed the news on social media, saying he died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack.

In the post, his family wrote that Quinn spent his final morning “feeding his animals, driving his tractor, and sharing breakfast with his dear friends.”

In their tribute, Quinn’s family described their father as a passionate man who passed on his love for agriculture and a deep respect for the land — knowledge they say was inherited from generations before him and strengthened by decades spent working in the fields.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For decades, Quinn Farm has been a cornerstone of the community and a beloved destination for families across the Greater Montreal area. Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the farm for apple picking, seasonal events and a chance to connect with agriculture.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor of Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot says Quinn’s impact went far beyond farming, helping put the town on the map.

“Mr. Quinn was an immense person in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot,” Danie Deschênes said.

“He is the foundation of Notre-Dame becoming a destination — not only for farming, but because he was teaching people, showing people from the city how to farm, in a different way,” she said. “Not just to buy strawberries or pumpkins, but farming as a global experience.”

Quinn’s family says details for a celebration of life will be shared at a later date, with plans expected for early May.

They are also encouraging anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory to do so at Heritage Livestock Canada and Au coeur des familles agricoles.