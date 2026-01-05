Menu

Canada

Quinn Farm patriarch Elwood Quinn dies at 78

Quinn Farm patriarch Elwood Quinn has died of a heart attack at the age of 78.
By Felicia Parrillo
Posted January 5, 2026 5:28 pm
1 min read
Elwood Quinn. View image in full screen
Elwood Quinn. Quinn Farm
The father of the popular Quinn Farm in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, west of Montreal, has died. He was 78.

Quinn’s family confirmed the news on social media, saying he died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack.

In the post, his family wrote that Quinn spent his final morning “feeding his animals, driving his tractor, and sharing breakfast with his dear friends.”

In their tribute, Quinn’s family described their father as a passionate man who passed on his love for agriculture and a deep respect for the land — knowledge they say was inherited from generations before him and strengthened by decades spent working in the fields.

For decades, Quinn Farm has been a cornerstone of the community and a beloved destination for families across the Greater Montreal area. Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the farm for apple picking, seasonal events and a chance to connect with agriculture.

The mayor of Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot says Quinn’s impact went far beyond farming, helping put the town on the map.

“Mr. Quinn was an immense person in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot,” Danie Deschênes said.

“He is the foundation of Notre-Dame becoming a destination — not only for farming, but because he was teaching people, showing people from the city how to farm, in a different way,” she said. “Not just to buy strawberries or pumpkins, but farming as a global experience.”

Quinn’s family says details for a celebration of life will be shared at a later date, with plans expected for early May.

They are also encouraging anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory to do so at Heritage Livestock Canada and Au coeur des familles agricoles.

