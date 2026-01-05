SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec students must address teachers as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ under new civility rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
A school bus drives down a street in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A school bus drives down a street in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec students returning to class after winter break will now have to use formal language to address their teachers under new rules designed to foster civility.

The province announced last year that public and private schools had until January to create a code of conduct that includes requirements for students to address teachers and staff as “Mr.” or “Ms.” and use the formal form of “you” in French.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As well, elementary and high schools must also outline respectful conduct between students and toward school property, and specify that men and women are equal.

The president of an association representing school principals and administrators says he’s generally in favor of requiring students to use formal language because he thinks it will help emphasize respect.

Trending Now

But André Bernier says the rules should have been brought into effect in the fall rather than the middle of the year, and shouldn’t apply to students in kindergarten.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools must also decide how to sanction students who don’t comply with the code of conduct, ranging from warnings to expulsion.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices