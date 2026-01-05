Matthews named NHL’s third star of week

See more sharing options

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been named the NHL’s third star of the week after breaking Mats Sundin’s franchise goals record on Saturday.

Matthews scored twice in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, the first tying Sundin’s mark at 420, and the second breaking the mark at 421.

Matthews, a three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal-scorer, also had a hat trick last Thursday in a 6-5 win over Winnipeg.

Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby were the first and second stars.

Kucherov was named the first star for the second straight week after posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in three games to help the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning extend their winning streak to seven games.

Crosby had eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games as the Penguins went undefeated in the week and climbed into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.