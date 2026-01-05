Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with manslaughter after deadly assault in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Toronto police say a 34-year-old man has died from his injuries in hospital after a dispute in the downtown area left him on life support.

Police said on Dec. 28, at around 1:20 a.m., police responded to reports of a medical complaint outside of an establishment near Front Street W. and University Avenue.

Investigators said two men were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

They allege the suspect assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. When the victim got up, police allege he was assaulted again by the suspect and fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The suspect fled the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital and put on life support, police said.

Several days later, on New Year’s Eve, police said the victim — identified by Toronto police as 34-year-old Luke Daniel Kellet-Smith — died from his injuries in hospital.

The suspect was arrested on the same day as the assault. He was initially charged with aggravated assault. Those charges have since been upgraded on Monday to manslaughter.

