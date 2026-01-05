Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Grey Cup champ Micah Johnson retires, joins Roughriders’ coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson (4) celebrates with teammates during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson (4) celebrates with teammates during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Micah Johnson is entering the CFL coaching ranks.

The veteran defensive lineman retired after 13 CFL seasons Monday but will remain with the Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders as their defensive line coach.

Johnson, 37, capped his CFL playing career by helping Saskatchewan win the 2025 Grey Cup. The six-foot-one, 255-pound American was a league all-star last season for a second straight year after registering 20 tackles (two for loss) and six sacks.

Johnson is in his third stint with Saskatchewan, having also played with the Riders in 2019 and ’21 before rejoining the franchise in 2023.

Johnson began his CFL career with Calgary (2013-18) and also spent time with Hamilton (2021). Johnson also signed with the B.C. Lions as a free agent in 2020, but the league didn’t play that year due to the global pandemic.

Johnson won his first two Grey Cup titles with Calgary (2014, ’18). He appeared in 178 CFL regular-season games, registering 309 tackles, two special-teams tackles, 71 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Johnson was a CFL all-star five times and a division all-star on seven occasions.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

