Toronto, GTA under ‘snowfall’ warning expected to impact Monday morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has placed Toronto and the surrounding GTA under a snowfall warning that is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.

In the weather agency’s early morning “yellow” category warning, it said it expects to see up to 10 centimetres of snow fall in Toronto.

Environment Canada called it a “modest snowfall” but noted the timing of the snow “will be problematic.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Because the holiday season is now behind us, and traffic patterns should be closer to normal, this snow is expected to have more of an impact on the morning commute.”

The snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

The warning stretches from the Greater Toronto Area westwards towards Georgian Bay and Lake Huron. Those areas to the west are expected to see more snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said travel will likely be challenging and roads and walkways will be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow as well as reduced visibility.