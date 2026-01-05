Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto, GTA under ‘snowfall’ warning expected to impact Monday morning commute

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 7:15 am
1 min read
Toronto, surrounding GTA, under a snowfall warning Monday morning. View image in full screen
Toronto, surrounding GTA, under a snowfall warning Monday morning. Environment Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Canada has placed Toronto and the surrounding GTA under a snowfall warning that is expected to impact the Monday morning commute.

In the weather agency’s early morning “yellow” category warning, it said it expects to see up to 10 centimetres of snow fall in Toronto.

Environment Canada called it a “modest snowfall” but noted the timing of the snow “will be problematic.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Because the holiday season is now behind us, and traffic patterns should be closer to normal, this snow is expected to have more of an impact on the morning commute.”

The snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

Trending Now

The warning stretches from the Greater Toronto Area westwards towards Georgian Bay and Lake Huron. Those areas to the west are expected to see more snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said travel will likely be challenging and roads and walkways will be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow as well as reduced visibility.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices