Bruins centre Minten plays hero in hometown debut

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – With dozens of family and friends in the stands, Fraser Minten played hero against his hometown team Saturday night.

The 21-year-old centre muscled in a shot from the top of the crease with 19 seconds left in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

It was Minten’s second goal of the night — one that marked his first NHL game at Rogers Arena.

“You can’t describe a better script,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm.

“He’s a young kid growing up here just around the corner, and begging for tickets just to see the Canucks play, and what a game he had today. Not just two goals, but overall, just very happy for him and his family. I think he had like 100 people in today so couldn’t be a better night for the kid.”

Story continues below advertisement

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2022 draft, Minten had already logged 65 regular-season NHL games going into Saturday’s contest.

But none of them had taken place in Vancouver.

The young Bruin brought a large section of the lower bowl to their feet late in the first period when, stationed in the middle of the slot, he blasted a one-timer in past Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen on a power play late in the first period.

Minten celebrated by dropping to one knee with an enthusiastic fist pump.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Asked what his nine-year-old self might think of the moment, Minten was short on words.

“Wouldn’t believe it, probably,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really cool for me, and really cool for all my friends, too. They all grew up with me, dreaming of the same thing. So to get to do it here, hopefully they’re all watching.”

Boston (22-18-2) acquired Minten — a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft and a conditional first-round selection in 2026 — from Toronto for defenceman Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline in March.

Minten’s portion of the deal has paid off this season.

The six-foot-two, 204-pound forward now has eight goals and nine assists for the Bruins, and has averaged 14:44 in ice time across the first 42 games.

“He’s a kid that brought it. He didn’t really have to learn much. He’s in this league for a reason, and he carries himself like a pro,” said Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman.

“He’s putting himself in great positions because one: he’s an elite player. Two: he’s a great teammate. And three: he works the bag off. He’s a Bruin through and through and he’s a guy that we want in our locker room, and he’s going to carry this culture for a long time.”

Minten’s also earned the coaching staff’s trust, Sturm said, which is why he was on the ice in overtime Saturday.

“Trust usually comes with time, and he gave me that,” the coach said. “So it’s more of him than me. I’m just the idiot who’s going to put him on the ice, so he deserves everything.

Story continues below advertisement

“(I) give him a lot of credit … There’s nights it doesn’t work, but I’m glad he had that one, and he’s gonna remember this one for a long, long time.”

BACK-TO-BACK

The Canucks (16-20-5) were coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday, but outshot the Bruins 33-21 and outhit them 35-18.

“Obviously you’re more tired on back-to-backs, but I think our approach should be the same every game,” said defenceman Filip Hronek, who had a goal and an assist Saturday.

“We have to just keep building on it and take the positives from this game.”

HOME ICE DISADVANTAGE

Vancouver’s woes at Rogers Arena continue as the team’s home record fell to 4-12-3.

The Canucks have not won a home game since Dec. 6, when they beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2.

They won’t have an opportunity to change the narrative any time soon, either, as the squad doesn’t play another home game until Jan. 17, when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2026.