Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta separatist group gets green light to collect referendum signatures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2026 5:32 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s election agency has fired the starter’s pistol on the race to collect enough names for a referendum on the province quitting Canada.

Elections Alberta announced Friday that Mitch Sylvestre and the Alberta Prosperity Project have from Saturday until May 2 to collect just under 178,000 signatures to qualify.

“Citizen initiative petition signature sheets have been issued,” Elections Alberta said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The proponent may now proceed with collecting signatures.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The proponent may now proceed with collecting signatures."

Elections Alberta had already announced before Christmas that it had approved the referendum question.

But it said the group could not collect signatures until it had finalized details, including hiring a chief financial officer.

Trending Now

The question seeks a yes or no answer to: “Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Story continues below advertisement

Sylvestre could not be immediately reached for comment.

He has previously said a referendum is needed because of federal government restrictions on oil development alongside dim hopes for electoral change in Ottawa.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices