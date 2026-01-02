Carney will participate in Ukraine peace talks in France next week

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to France to represent Canada in the peace negotiations on Russia’s war in Ukraine, his office said in a statement Monday.

Carney will be in France on Monday and Tuesday, where leaders of the bloc known as the Coalition of the Willing will gather to “accelerate efforts toward a negotiated peace for Ukraine, supported by strong security guarantees.”

The group’s 35 member states, including Canada, have pledged their support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“Canada is working relentlessly with our allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We must deter and fortify – with robust security guarantees and by ensuring Ukraine can rebuild, recover, and create the foundations of true prosperity,” Carney said in a statement Friday.

The talks in France were announced on Tuesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Leaders from Europe and Canada held talks Tuesday on U.S.-led peace efforts to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv sparred over Russian claims, denied by Ukraine, of a mass drone attack on a lakeside residence used by President Vladimir Putin.

The virtual meeting included European leaders as well as Carney, heads of European institutions and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

— with files from The Associated Press