Matthews shines bright as Leafs keep rolling

TORONTO – On the day before the United States Olympic hockey team roster unveiling, Auston Matthews exhibited why he will be one of the Stars and Stripes’ leading men.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain scored three times, including the game-winner with 4:22 remaining, to lead his club to a 6-5 come-from-behind win against the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s exciting,” Matthews said. “You see Canada’s team and some other teams that have come out. It feels like (the Winter Olympics) are right around the corner, only five or six weeks away. So definitely, I’m very anxious to see (the U.S. roster).”

Matthews registered his 14th career hat trick and 66th career game-winner. His second goal, on the power play, with two seconds remaining in the second period to pull the Maple Leafs within 4-3 after falling behind 4-1, was his 232nd goal on home ice, allowing him to pass Darryl Sittler’s 44-year-old franchise record.

“It’s fun to watch,” said Bobby McMann, who has played on Matthews right wing in recent outings. “It shows his leadership.”

“He’s our captain for a reason,” added defenceman Troy Stecher, who slapped home the tying goal earlier in the third period. “He’s our leader. It was a heck of a performance.”

Matthews missed the Maple Leafs’ previous game with a lower-body ailment. He wanted to suit up, but with the heavy schedule, Toronto head coach Craig Berube convinced his captain to take a night off and heal.

“You want to play every game and fight through some stuff,” Matthews said. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way. Like I said this morning, we’re playing a lot of games in not a lot of time. So sometimes you’ll have those two days to kind of rest or try to get some manage, whatever you’re dealing with.”

In his three games since the Christmas break, Matthews has checked in with four goals and eight points. He now sits only one goal behind Mats Sundin’s franchise record of 420.

“It’s special just to be in the same sentence as him,” Matthews said. “Guys like him and a number of others that have come before us paved the way to wear this jersey. I think we all take a lot of pride in wearing the jersey and realize how special it is.

“It definitely means a lot. I have been trying not to think about it. It’s hard when you guys (reporters) bring it up every day.”

The Maple Leafs have won three of four in six nights since returning from the Christmas break. They have moved to within two points of the Buffalo Sabres, who hold down the second wild-card and final playoff spot.

Berube credits the team’s improved forecheck and improved drive to the net for the good run. On Matthews’ game-winner, his other linemate, Easton Cowan, hurried Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie to freeze the puck at the side of the net. When Comrie messed up, the puck slid to Matthews out front for an easy goal.

“I like our forecheck, like the last goal,” Berube said. “It’s that kind of stuff we’re forcing teams into bad turnovers.

“And then offensively, I think we’re connected right now. On the rush, we’re driving to the net really well right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.