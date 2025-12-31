Woman dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit and run in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run collision in midtown Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said the woman, believed to be about 80 years old, was crossing Eglinton Avenue East near Dunfield Avenue shortly before 7:20 a.m. after buying groceries when she was hit by two vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

“She was struck by two vehicles, one travelling eastbound and one travelling westbound,” Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury of the Toronto Police Service told reporters at a morning news conference.

Neither vehicle remained at the scene, Bradbury said.

The woman was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts by paramedics.

“We’re looking for a light or white-coloured Hyundai SUV-style vehicle as the first vehicle that may have been involved, and we don’t yet have information on the second vehicle,” Bradbury said.

Police said the Hyundai SUV was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue East, while the second vehicle was last seen heading eastbound.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing from south to north at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation. Eglinton Avenue East was closed to both traffic and pedestrians between Yonge and Lillian streets, police said.

Bradbury described the collision as a “tragic end to 2025.”

“If you’re responsible for this collision, please do the right thing. Speak to a legal professional, a lawyer, and contact police to turn yourself in,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact investigators.

“Investigators and special constables are actively investigating, and we hope to have updated information on that soon,” Bradbury added.