Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit and run in Toronto

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 11:10 am
1 min read
A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run collision on Eglinton Avenue near Dunfield Avenue before 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police say. View image in full screen
A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run collision on Eglinton Avenue near Dunfield Avenue before 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police say. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run collision in midtown Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said the woman, believed to be about 80 years old, was crossing Eglinton Avenue East near Dunfield Avenue shortly before 7:20 a.m. after buying groceries when she was hit by two vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

“She was struck by two vehicles, one travelling eastbound and one travelling westbound,” Duty Insp. Scott Bradbury of the Toronto Police Service told reporters at a morning news conference.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Neither vehicle remained at the scene, Bradbury said.

The woman was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts by paramedics.

“We’re looking for a light or white-coloured Hyundai SUV-style vehicle as the first vehicle that may have been involved, and we don’t yet have information on the second vehicle,” Bradbury said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the Hyundai SUV was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue East, while the second vehicle was last seen heading eastbound.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing from south to north at the time of the collision.

Trending Now

The incident remains under investigation. Eglinton Avenue East was closed to both traffic and pedestrians between Yonge and Lillian streets, police said.

Bradbury described the collision as a “tragic end to 2025.”

“If you’re responsible for this collision, please do the right thing. Speak to a legal professional, a lawyer, and contact police to turn yourself in,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact investigators.

“Investigators and special constables are actively investigating, and we hope to have updated information on that soon,” Bradbury added.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices