Nardwuar, Raffi among 80 new appointees to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrity interviewer Nardwuar, children’s singer Raffi and country musician Terri Clark are among 80 appointments to the Order of Canada announced today.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon revealed the latest list of honourees, which includes Supreme Court justices, scientists, authors, athletes and an array of artists.

Vancouver personality John Ruskin will be inducted under his stage name, Nardwuar, the Human Serviette, in recognition of his colourful and unpredictable interviews, which finish with his trademark phrase “Doot doola doot doo…doot doo.”

Nardwuar shared a post on X about his appointment, writing, “I am honoured to announce I’ve been appointed as a member to the Order of Canada. Thank you to everyone for the support! I dedicate this to my late Mom who taught me so much about history, local independent media & research. I know that she would be, like me, screaming with joy!”

Story continues below advertisement

I am honoured to announce I’ve been appointed as a member to the Order of Canada. Thank you to everyone for the support! I dedicate this to my late Mom who taught me so much about history, local independent media & research. I know that she would be, like me, screaming with joy! pic.twitter.com/s5nuMCpCrb — Nardwuar (@nardwuar) December 31, 2025

Nashville country star Clark will be recognized as a trailblazer of the genre, with accomplishments that include being the first Canadian female inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

View image in full screen Canadian-born country singer Terri Clark poses for a photo during a break in filming a video at Toronto’s Don Brickworks on Saturday, August 30, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski

Baby Beluga and Bananaphone singer-songwriter Raffi Cavoukian is being promoted to companion. He was first invested as a member of the Order in 1983.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Children’s entertainer Raffi poses for a photo in Toronto on Thursday November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former Supreme Court Justices Rosalie Silberman Abella and Michael Moldaver will both be appointed as companions of the Order of Canada — the highest designation in the Canadian Honours System.