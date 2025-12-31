Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Major water main break in traps people in vehicles, affects 2K Calgary homes

By Karen Bartko & Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 4:49 am
2 min read
A major water main break near Sarcee Trail and 16 Avenue Northwest interchange in Calgary on Dec. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
A major water main break near Sarcee Trail and 16 Avenue Northwest interchange in Calgary on Dec. 29, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than a dozen people were rescued from vehicles on the Trans Canada Highway in western Calgary late Tuesday night, after a major water main broke — leading to thousands of homes being affected.

The significant break happened in the city’s northwest in the area of the Sarcee Trail and the 16 Avenue Northwest/Trans Canada Highway interchange, near the Bowness community.

Early details from City of Calgary indicate there are 2,000 homes and 100 businesses impacted.

The Calgary Fire Department rescued 13 people from their vehicles on Highway 1 and seven vehicles were trapped in the water. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters and members of the Calgary Police Service were on the scene directing traffic late Tuesday night and overnight, the stretch of the Trans Canada crossing the Bow River was closed from Sarcee Trail to Home Road.

Story continues below advertisement

An Emergency Operations Centre was opened and the Municipal Emergency Plan triggered.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calgary Mayor Jeremy Farkas announced late Tuesday night a boil water order was issued for the neighbourhoods of Montgomery, Parkdale and Point McKay.

Farkas said the city activated its Stage 4 water restrictions for outdoor water use such as rinks, snow-making or other large outdoor water usage.

Indoor facilities such as pools, rinks and recreation facilities are advised to implement their water reduction plans.

“As part of our efforts to manage water supply during this critical period, we need everyone to take simple but impactful steps to reduce indoor water use,” Farkas said in one of his several updates overnight on social media.

That included limiting showers to under three minutes, flushing toilets only when necessary and run dishwashers and laundry only when full.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Following an initial probe, authorities say they believe the break is related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main — infamous for a significant rupture in June 2024 that caused an extended outage.

Emergency crews are now assessing the cause of the break, the damage, and the system’s water pressure to determine the impact on residents in neighbouring communities.

The city is anticipating a media availability in mid- to late-morning Wednesday.

— More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices