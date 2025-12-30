Menu

Headline link
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters respond to fatal Nassau Street house fire

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 30, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
A Nassau Street home was engulfed in flames Tuesday, leaving one man dead and sending three other residents to hospital. Winnipeg Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation. View image in full screen
A Nassau Street home was engulfed in flames Tuesday, leaving one man dead and sending three other residents to hospital. Winnipeg Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation. Iris Dyck/Global News
Share

A man in his 40s is dead after a house fire ripped through a Lord Roberts area home Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls of a house fire just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Nassau Street. Three people who managed to evacuate were assessed: a man and woman, both in their 60s, and a woman in her 30s.

A man in his 40s was declared deceased in the home.

Neighbour Nancy Maskus called 9-1-1 when she noticed smoke coming from the house.

“Just absolutely devastating, thinking about that family losing everything in 15 minutes,” she said.

“I think the entire house was smoking in about 15 minutes.”

Maskus said she saw one of the residents escape the blaze through a second-storey window.

“She was saying that there’s… still someone that was in the house, or we didn’t know what had happened to them,” she said.

“I’ve just never seen so much water go onto a house… that it was still on fire like hours and hours later,” she said.

Neighbour Jenai Webber said she rushed home from work when another area resident called her to tell her the house next door to hers was on fire. She said the home’s residents had lived there since at least 2017, when she moved next door.

“I’d just see them in passing, and say hi to each other here and there,” she said.

When Global News visited the scene Wednesday, the home’s roof was caved in, and the house was severely burnt inside and out. A charred metal pet cage was seen in the front yard.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday. The Winnipeg Police Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WFPS crew challenged during stormy days
