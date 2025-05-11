Menu

Fire

Person hanging from window rescued, 2 in critical condition after Winnipeg fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 11, 2025 3:22 pm
2 min read
Three people were taken to hospital, two of them in critical condition, following an apartment fire on Gaylene Place in Waverley Heights early Saturday morning.

It was just one of four fires over the weekend that kept crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service busy.

The city said crews were called to the blaze around 1:30 a.m., and arrived to find flames coming from the three-storey building.

One occupant had already jumped from the suite where the fire started, and crews used a ladder to rescue a second person who was hanging from the window.

Crews had control of the fire by shortly after 2 a.m.

In the Kirkfield-Westwood neighbourhood around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, fire crews were called to a single-family bungalow in the 400-block of Greenacres Boulevard, where smoke and flames were coming from the house.

No one was home at the time, but crews rescued four dogs from the property and were able to extinguish the flames.

Then, in Point Douglas around 7:40 p.m. Saturday evening, crews were called to a fire in a vacant, multi-storey industrial building on Sutherland Avenue between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North.

The same building had already been gutted by a fire in July 2023, and the city says there have been several other “significant fires” at the site since then.

Firefighters used aerial ladder trucks and drone support to knock the fire down.

And finally crews were called once again around 10:10 p.m. Saturday night to a fire in a vacant two-storey home in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue, in the Earl Grey neighbourhood. Crews were able to douse the flames enough to enter the building and knock the fire down.

A search of the property found nobody inside, and no injuries were reported.

Investigations into the fires are ongoing.

