Man charged with murder after elderly woman killed in Toronto house fire

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was killed in a Toronto house fire last month.
Toronto police allege the suspect went to a house in the Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue area on Nov. 15 and set it on fire.
A woman was found inside by firefighters and taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police have identified her as 84-year-old Giovanna Balestrieri.
Police say the 34-year-old Toronto man accused of murder appeared in court on Friday.
Investigators have not released any further details.
