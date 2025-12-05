Menu

Fire

Man charged with murder after elderly woman killed in Toronto house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was killed in a Toronto house fire last month. . View image in full screen
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was killed in a Toronto house fire last month. . Spencer Colby/ CP
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was killed in a Toronto house fire last month.

Toronto police allege the suspect went to a house in the Avenue Road and Boswell Avenue area on Nov. 15 and set it on fire.

A woman was found inside by firefighters and taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have identified her as 84-year-old Giovanna Balestrieri.

Police say the 34-year-old Toronto man accused of murder appeared in court on Friday.

Investigators have not released any further details.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

