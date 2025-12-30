Sturgeon County fire truck rolls off road amid freezing rain north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The big swing in temperatures has created treacherous conditions in some areas around Edmonton, including north of the city where a fire truck crashed amid freezing rain conditions.

Due to the icy conditions, Sturgeon County said one of its fire trucks was involved in a rollover on Highway 28, east of Morinville, Alta., just south of secondary highway 642.

A witness who drove by the scene around 11 a.m. took a photo showing the heavily-damaged truck in the ditch.

Thankfully, the county said there were no serious injuries and protective services personnel were on scene.

View image in full screen A firetruck lost control amid freezing rain and rolled off Highway 28 near Morinville in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Supplied

Alberta RCMP said it got a few calls on Tuesday about vehicles in the ditch and semi tractor-trailers struggling to make it up hills on Highway 28.

The county said freezing rain Tuesday morning caused very hazardous driving conditions on roads, and drivers were advised to stay vigilant and drive with extreme caution.

As of publishing on Tuesday afternoon, a freezing rain warning remained in effect for that region north of Edmonton.

The Environment Canada warning was in effect for a swath of the province north of Edmonton, stretching from the Grande Prairie in the west to the Saskatchewan border in the east.

The warning was for areas north of the Yellowhead Highway to Peace River, Slave Lake and Lac La Biche regions and includes the communities Valleyview, Whitecourt, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, St. Paul and more.

Environment Canada said patchy freezing rain was expected throughout the day, tapering off by Tuesday evening.