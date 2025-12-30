Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Sturgeon County fire truck rolls off road amid freezing rain north of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 30, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
A firetruck lost control amid freezing rain and rolled off Highway 28 near Morinville in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. View image in full screen
A firetruck lost control amid freezing rain and rolled off Highway 28 near Morinville in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Courtesy: Troy White
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The big swing in temperatures has created treacherous conditions in some areas around Edmonton, including north of the city where a fire truck crashed amid freezing rain conditions.

Due to the icy conditions, Sturgeon County said one of its fire trucks was involved in a rollover on Highway 28, east of Morinville, Alta., just south of secondary highway 642.

A witness who drove by the scene around 11 a.m. took a photo showing the heavily-damaged truck in the ditch.

Thankfully, the county said there were no serious injuries and protective services personnel were on scene.

A firetruck lost control amid freezing rain and rolled off Highway 28 near Morinville in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. View image in full screen
A firetruck lost control amid freezing rain and rolled off Highway 28 near Morinville in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Supplied

Alberta RCMP said it got a few calls on Tuesday about vehicles in the ditch and semi tractor-trailers struggling to make it up hills on Highway 28.

Story continues below advertisement

The county said freezing rain Tuesday morning caused very hazardous driving conditions on roads, and drivers were advised to stay vigilant and drive with extreme caution.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of publishing on Tuesday afternoon, a freezing rain warning remained in effect for that region north of Edmonton.

Trending Now

The Environment Canada warning was in effect for a swath of the province north of Edmonton, stretching from the Grande Prairie in the west to the Saskatchewan border in the east.

The warning was for areas north of the Yellowhead Highway to Peace River, Slave Lake and Lac La Biche regions and includes the communities Valleyview, Whitecourt, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, St. Paul and more.

Sturgeon County fire truck rolls off road amid freezing rain north of Edmonton - image

Environment Canada said patchy freezing rain was expected throughout the day, tapering off by Tuesday evening.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices