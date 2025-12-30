Torrential rain shuts and washes out highways in B.C.’s north coast

Send this page to someone via email

Torrential rain of more than 200 millimetres in places along British Columbia’s north coast has shuttered highways and cut off the main road access to Prince Rupert.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s DriveBC information system says Highway 16 linking Prince Rupert to communities in the east including Terrace has been shut in both directions due to flooding.

4:29 B.C. Dairy calls for renewed federal flood supports

Environment Canada says 203 millimetres of rain fell in Prince Rupert, about 750 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, as a weather system stalled over the region on Monday, triggering weather warnings and flood watches.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rain was also reported at Green Island Lighthouse off the north coast, where 180 millimetres fell, and in Haida Gwaii, where one station recorded 148 millimetres.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A stretch of Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii just north of Skidegate has been washed out, forcing the closure of the road linking the community with Masset to the north.

Environment Canada says a rainfall warning remains in effect for Kitimat and nearby regions, with total rainfall from the last three days onward possibly reaching 120 millimetres.

Kitimat had already recorded 95 millimetres of rain as of Tuesday morning, and is expecting another 20 to 30 millimetres as the Pacific frontal system bringing the precipitation persists over the region.

A B.C. River Forecast Centre flood watch remains in effect in the north coast sub-basin and Haida Gwaii, where the provincial agency had warned of road washouts and landslide risks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.