Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Torrential rain shuts and washes out highways in B.C.’s north coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2025 3:32 pm
1 min read
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says Highway 16 linking Prince Rupert to communities in the east including Terrace has been shut in both directions due to flooding. View image in full screen
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says Highway 16 linking Prince Rupert to communities in the east including Terrace has been shut in both directions due to flooding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Torrential rain of more than 200 millimetres in places along British Columbia’s north coast has shuttered highways and cut off the main road access to Prince Rupert.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s DriveBC information system says Highway 16 linking Prince Rupert to communities in the east including Terrace has been shut in both directions due to flooding.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Dairy calls for renewed federal flood supports'
B.C. Dairy calls for renewed federal flood supports

Environment Canada says 203 millimetres of rain fell in Prince Rupert, about 750 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, as a weather system stalled over the region on Monday, triggering weather warnings and flood watches.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rain was also reported at Green Island Lighthouse off the north coast, where 180 millimetres fell, and in Haida Gwaii, where one station recorded 148 millimetres.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A stretch of Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii just north of Skidegate has been washed out, forcing the closure of the road linking the community with Masset to the north.

Environment Canada says a rainfall warning remains in effect for Kitimat and nearby regions, with total rainfall from the last three days onward possibly reaching 120 millimetres.

Kitimat had already recorded 95 millimetres of rain as of Tuesday morning, and is expecting another 20 to 30 millimetres as the Pacific frontal system bringing the precipitation persists over the region.

A B.C. River Forecast Centre flood watch remains in effect in the north coast sub-basin and Haida Gwaii, where the provincial agency had warned of road washouts and landslide risks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices