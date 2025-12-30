Menu

Crime

Man arrested in Toronto after lighting people’s jackets on fire: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2025 11:29 am
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an investigation into the burning of people’s jackets in a subway station and at a mall.

Police say a man approached a person standing on the platform at Kennedy subway station on Sunday at around 6:30 a.m. and he attempted to light the victim’s jacket on fire.

They say the suspect fled the area and there were no injuries in the incident.

Police say a person was at Scarborough Town Centre on Monday at 6:30 a.m. and left a jacket on a chair, which the suspect picked up and lit on fire before walking away.

Police say the suspect later tried to light another person’s clothing on fire outside a mall entrance.

A 47-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, arson causing property damage and two counts of common nuisance, along with other offences.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

