Weather

Winter storms to continue hammering parts of Ontario, Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2025 9:42 am
1 min read
Pedestrians walk through a snow storm on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
Pedestrians walk through a snow storm on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
It’s gearing up to be another messy day on the roads in parts of Ontario and Quebec as storm fronts continue to pound the area.

A winter storm Monday brought freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds across Eastern Canada that, at one point, left tens of thousands without power in Ontario.

Environment Canada says some areas northeast of Quebec City and into northern New Brunswick could see between 15 and 40 centimetres of snow along with high winds.

Winter storm smothers Ontario, Quebec
Much of Canada has been blasted with a number of weather systems over the last week, ranging from blizzards and cold snaps to freezing rain.

The weather has caused flight delays and cancellations at airports in Montréal and Halifax.

Meanwhile, a strengthening bomb cyclone is barrelling its way across the northern United States, unleashing severe winter weather in the Midwest and aiming at the East Coast.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

