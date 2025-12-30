Winter storms to continue hammering parts of Ontario, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

It’s gearing up to be another messy day on the roads in parts of Ontario and Quebec as storm fronts continue to pound the area.

A winter storm Monday brought freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds across Eastern Canada that, at one point, left tens of thousands without power in Ontario.

Environment Canada says some areas northeast of Quebec City and into northern New Brunswick could see between 15 and 40 centimetres of snow along with high winds.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of Canada has been blasted with a number of weather systems over the last week, ranging from blizzards and cold snaps to freezing rain.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The weather has caused flight delays and cancellations at airports in Montréal and Halifax.

Meanwhile, a strengthening bomb cyclone is barrelling its way across the northern United States, unleashing severe winter weather in the Midwest and aiming at the East Coast.