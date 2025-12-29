Freezing rain, blowing snow expected to slam much of Eastern Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The nasty side of Old Man Winter continues today as freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds are expected to slam areas in Eastern Canada, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada says most of Ontario can expect a mixed bag of precipitation, ranging from freezing rain in Ottawa to heavy snow along Lake Superior and up to 60 centimetres in Timmins.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those in Quebec can expect similar conditions, with the weather office forecasting up to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas north of Montreal.

Northern areas of New Brunswick, most of Nova Scotia and all of Prince Edward Island are also under a weather warning for possible freezing rain through tonight.

A yellow weather warning for high winds and blowing snow is in effect for areas of southwestern Newfoundland and Labrador, and freezing rain in northeastern Newfoundland.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of Canada has been blasted with a number of weather systems over the last week, ranging from blizzards and cold snaps to freezing rain.