Freezing rain, blowing snow expected to slam much of Eastern Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2025 6:08 am
1 min read
Shoppers walk through a snow storm as they exit Eaton Centre on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
Shoppers walk through a snow storm as they exit Eaton Centre on Boxing Day in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
The nasty side of Old Man Winter continues today as freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds are expected to slam areas in Eastern Canada, from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada says most of Ontario can expect a mixed bag of precipitation, ranging from freezing rain in Ottawa to heavy snow along Lake Superior and up to 60 centimetres in Timmins.

Those in Quebec can expect similar conditions, with the weather office forecasting up to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas north of Montreal.

Northern areas of New Brunswick, most of Nova Scotia and all of Prince Edward Island are also under a weather warning for possible freezing rain through tonight.

A yellow weather warning for high winds and blowing snow is in effect for areas of southwestern Newfoundland and Labrador, and freezing rain in northeastern Newfoundland.

Much of Canada has been blasted with a number of weather systems over the last week, ranging from blizzards and cold snaps to freezing rain.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

