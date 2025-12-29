Regina residents respond to city budget’s property tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

With the anticipated Regina city budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year approved, residents have mixed reactions when it comes to the 10.9-per cent increase in property tax.

Although Regina city council emphasizes that these were not easy decisions to make, the increase means property owners will see a tax increase at a rate of $23 a day.

Global News took to the streets to get a sense of how Regina is feeling about this.

More details in the video above.