12-year-old London, Ont. boy charged with arson after residential fire

A 12-year-old London, Ont., boy is facing arson charges after an investigation into a fire in the east end of the city.

London police say emergency crews responded to an active fire at a residential building on Sunday at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Clarke Road.

Those inside the building were evacuated and a male suspect was identified. No injuries were reported and the fire was eventually extinguished.

Through an investigation by the patrol operations investigative section, a 12-year-old boy was charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life.

Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be named.

The boy remains in custody and will appear in court today to face the charge.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call London police or Crime Stoppers.