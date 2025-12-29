Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old London, Ont. boy charged with arson after residential fire

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 12-year-old London, Ont., boy is facing arson charges after an investigation into a fire in the east end of the city.

London police say emergency crews responded to an active fire at a residential building on Sunday at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Clarke Road.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those inside the building were evacuated and a male suspect was identified. No injuries were reported and the fire was eventually extinguished.

Through an investigation by the patrol operations investigative section, a 12-year-old boy was charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life.

Trending Now

Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be named.

The boy remains in custody and will appear in court today to face the charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call London police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices