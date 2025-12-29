SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Toronto Raptors sign centre Mo Bamba

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have added some much-needed size with the signing of seven-foot centre Mo Bamba.

The NBA team announced the signing of the 2018 lottery draft pick on Monday, a day after reports of a deal emerged. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bamba’s addition gives the Raptors some size up front as starting centre Jakob Poeltl recovers from a back injury.

Rim protection has been an issue without the seven-foot Austrian in the lineup. Star power forward Scottie Barnes started at centre and pulled down 25 rebounds in the Raptors’ 141-127 overtime win over Golden State on Sunday, but at six-foot-eight he is undersized at the position.

Six-foot-nine Georgian forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has also started at centre in Poeltl’s absence.

The 27-year-old Bamba, born in New York to Ivorian parents, was selected sixth overall by Orlando at the 2018 NBA draft but has failed to make an impact over seven seasons with the Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans.

Bamba has averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 16.8 minutes in 364 NBA games (101 starts).

He played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, this season and was solid in averaging 16.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.9 blocks and 28.7 minutes.

Bamba was set to face his former team when the Raptors hosted Orlando on Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

