Canada

Man charged with impaired driving causing death after highway crash in Dartmouth

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 9:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Don’t let impaired driving ruin the holidays'
Don’t let impaired driving ruin the holidays
RELATED: The final weekend before Christmas is full of festive get-togethers. Unfortunately more gatherings often mean more impaired drivers on the roads. Steve Sullivan of MADD Canada speaks with Global News Morning about the importance of driving sober, or planning for a safe ride home when you have been drinking – Dec 20, 2025
Halifax Regional Police say a 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges, as well as firearm-related offences, after a fatal collision in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday night.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Highway 107, near exit 13N.

A 52-year-old driver of one vehicle died at the scene, police said.

In the other vehicle, a 41-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police noted.

That 31-year-old driver has now been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police allege at the time of the crash, the driver – who they name as Shaquille David Skinner – was also found to be in possession of a firearm and was also charged with 12 firearm-related offences.

“Halifax Regional Police extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the force said.

