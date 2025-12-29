Man charged with impaired driving causing death after highway crash in Dartmouth

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police say a 31-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges, as well as firearm-related offences, after a fatal collision in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday night.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Highway 107, near exit 13N.

A 52-year-old driver of one vehicle died at the scene, police said.

In the other vehicle, a 41-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police noted.

That 31-year-old driver has now been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police allege at the time of the crash, the driver – who they name as Shaquille David Skinner – was also found to be in possession of a firearm and was also charged with 12 firearm-related offences.

“Halifax Regional Police extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the force said.