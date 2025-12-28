Barnes powers Raptors past Warriors 141-127 in OT

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes had his first triple-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors rallied to a 141-127 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in a Sunday matinee.

Barnes had the triple-double before regulation time expired, finishing with 23 points, a franchise-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists as Toronto (19-14) opened up overtime on a 14-2 run.

Immanuel Quickley had 27 points and seven assists while Brandon Ingram added 26 points and six assists.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

It was Barrett’s first game back in Toronto’s lineup after he missed five weeks with a sprained right knee. He played 24 minutes as he was eased back into the Raptors’ lineup.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 39 points, including 14 in the third quarter, as Golden State (16-16) saw its three-game win streak snapped.

Draymond Green had 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Raptors were without two of their centres as Jakob Poeltl (lower back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) were both unavailable.

Takeaways

Warriors: Curry was unstoppable in regulation time, even as he struggled from beyond the arc. One of the most prolific shooters in NBA history shot 4-for-11 from three-point range but still managed 39 points over four quarters thanks to 11 made free throws and 12 made field goals.

Raptors: Barrett’s minutes restriction and a lack of size with Poeltl and Murray-Boyles out meant Toronto struggled to keep pace with the Warriors. The visitors broke the game open in the third, outscoring the Raptors 36-23 until the final few minutes of the quarter when Toronto put together an 8-0 run to salvage the period.

Key moment

Brandon Ingram missed a 24-foot three-pointer with 24.8 seconds left in the fourth but Barnes tipped in the rebound to tie the game 122-122 and force overtime.

Key stat

It was Curry’s 10th game this season with 30 or more points.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Golden State: Visits the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.